PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome at BJP Headquarters in Delhi After Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results (Watch Video)

BJP workers warmly welcome PM Modi at the party headquarters to celebrate the party’s victory in Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi at BJP headquarters to address the party leaders and workers.

#WATCH | BJP workers welcome PM Modi at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in Lok Sabha elections 2024 pic.twitter.com/RIDLxdAhf1 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with over 6 lakh votes. PM Modi has won this for the third time in a row. The prime minister has defeated Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajai Rai by 1,52,513 votes. The constituency has voted in the final and 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024 on June 1. After Congress' Ajay Rai, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ather Jamal Lari was the third to finish with nearly 5.8 lakh behind the Prime Minister

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi secured 63.62% of the votes, winning by 674,644 votes against Shalini Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. In the initial rounds of counting Mr Rai was leading Prime Minister Modi by 6,223 votes.