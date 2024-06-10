PM Narendra Modi Takes Charge as Prime Minister Today, Signs First File to Release Rs 20,000 Crore for PM Kisan Nidhi (Watch Video)

A day after the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third time. On the first day of his PMO office, PM Modi signed a file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of Rs 20,00 of PM Kisan Nidhi, which will benefit 9.3 crore farmers.

Expressing a vision for continuous advancement in the agricultural sector, PM Modi stated that the government's ongoing efforts and future endeavours aim to bolster farmer livelihoods and foster agricultural growth.

PM Modi in PMO Office

“Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come,” said PM Modi after signing the file.

The first file signed by PM Modi pertains to PM Kisan Nidhi release



The decision signifies the government's commitment to farmers' welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setbacks, especially in parts of rural India.

PM Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9, for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers.