'PM Narendra Modi Taught Them A Lesson If It Does Anything Now Then...,' Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Warns Pakistan

The tensions between India and Pakistan are at their peak. Late on Thursday, May 8, the Indian Navy also jumped into action as the Indian Air Force and India Army reacted against Pakistani offences, such as drone and missile attacks. INS Vikrant, based in the Arabian Sea, has started attacking Karachi and wreaking havoc. According to media reports, the naval attack has caused massive flames around the city, especially at the port of Karachi. Amid the escalating attacks and tension on the border, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde warned Pakistan. He said that if they do anything, they will have to face dire consequences.

Speaking with News Agency ANI, he said, "Pakistan does not have the guts to attack India. India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taught it a lesson. If it does anything against India at this time, then our armed forces will wipe out Pakistan, and Pakistan will not be visible on the map...This is just the trailer. If Pakistan tries to be too smart, it will get a befitting reply. Our armed soldiers have not attacked any civilians. They have only destroyed the bases of these terrorists and have taught them a lesson..."

#WATCH | Nagpur: On #OperationSindoor, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says "Pakistan does not have the guts to attack India. India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taught it a lesson. If it does anything against India at this time, then our armed forces will wipe out… pic.twitter.com/woeyB9Xnjt — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

On the other hand, the drone attack in Jammu and Kashmir lasted for about thirty-five minutes, according to a report from India Today. Pakistan reportedly conducted drone attacks in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for over 35 minutes between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15–20 p.m. Although there were still blackouts in several areas, top officials said there were no recorded deaths or injuries. Two Pakistani drones were shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in the Naushera district of Jammu & Kashmir. The two sides are engaged in a heated artillery duel in the sector.