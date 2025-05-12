PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM Today Amid Operation Sindoor, First Speech Since Ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM on Monday, May 12, as per news agency ANI. He is expected to cover important national issues following India's military action against Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'. This comes hours after the three chiefs of the defence services addressed the media today regarding the success of military operations against Pakistan in response to terror attacks, including the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

This will be PM Modi's first address after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire understanding, following which no attack at the International Border (IB) or Line of Control (LoC) was reported last night, which the Indian Army called the first peaceful night since Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM today. pic.twitter.com/NobQiY66Nh — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, chaired a high-level meeting. However, no details have been disclosed regarding his speech. NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

