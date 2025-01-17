PM Narendra Modi to Distribute 65 Lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to Over 50,000 Villages On January 18

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, will preside over the e-distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards on 18th January 2025 (Saturday) at 12:30 PM, marking a monumental milestone in India’s rural empowerment and governance journey. The event will witness the distribution of around 65 lakhs SVAMITVA Property Cards in more than 50,000 villages spanning 10 States – Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and 2 Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This occasion also marks the achievement of a major milestone in the preparation and distribution of nearly 2.25 crore property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme and the distribution of about 65 lakh property cards on a Single Day.

During the event, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with select beneficiaries and deliver a Nationwide address in the august presence of Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel along with Secretary, MoPR Shri Vivek Bharadwaj. The ceremony will also be attended virtually by several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Ministers in the concerned States/ UTs, Senior officials, Panchayat representatives and key stakeholders from across the country. On this occasion, a large number of citizens will participate in the physical distribution of property cards in various events that will be organised in over 230 districts. It is expected that around 13 Union Ministers will physically join from designated locations across the country to oversee the regional distribution ceremony of the property cards.

The SVAMITVA Scheme has achieved remarkable progress, with drone surveys completed in 3.17 lakh villages across India. This includes full saturation in the Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, as well as the States of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In addition, property cards have been generated for all inhabited villages in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Goa, highlighting significant advancements in implementation.

At the national level, a total of 3,46,187 villages have been notified under the scheme, with drone flying completed in 3,17,715 villages, marking 92% achievement. Maps have been handed over for State inquiries, and property cards have been prepared for 1,53,726 villages, resulting in the issuance of nearly 2.25 crore property cards. States like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have achieved 100% drone surveys, with substantial progress in property card preparation at 73.57% and 68.93%, respectively. Haryana and Uttarakhand stand out with 100% completion in both drone surveys and property card preparation. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan have made commendable progress in drone surveys, with Maharashtra and Gujarat achieving over 98%, though further acceleration is needed in property card preparation. A total of 67,000 sq.km of rural Abadi land has been surveyed, valued at Rs.132 lakh crore, emphasizing the economic significance of the initiative.

Looking ahead, the Ministry plans to showcase the success of the SVAMITVA Scheme on global platforms. In March 2025, MoPR in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs, has planned to host an International Workshop on Land Governance in India, with participation from nearly 40 representatives from Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. This workshop aims to share best practices and advanced drone and GIS technologies, fostering collaboration for similar initiatives worldwide. In May 2025, the Ministry is also planning to participate in the World Bank Land Governance Conference in Washington to highlight India’s achievements and encourage international adoption of the model.

Launched on 24th April 2020 (National Panchayati Raj Day) by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide a “Record of Rights” to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the first set of Property Cards on 11th October 2020, demonstrating the Government’s resolute commitment to this transformative initiative. The SVAMITVA Scheme has had a transformative impact on rural India by strengthening land governance, fostering financial inclusion, and driving rural community development. It has facilitated easier access to bank loans, resolved long-standing land disputes, and empowered women by securing their property rights, marking a significant milestone in social and economic empowerment. The SVAMITVA Scheme exemplifies the Whole-of-Government approach, fostering inter-Departmental synergy to bring about financial inclusion, rural stability, and economic growth. It has not only empowered property owners but also enabled better infrastructure planning, financial stability and sustainable development in rural India.