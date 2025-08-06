PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express on August 10

Passengers travelling between Nagpur and Pune finally have a reason to cheer. The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express on this high-demand route will be launched on August 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train virtually from Bengaluru, alongside two other Vande services: Bengaluru-Belagavi and AmritsarMata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Although many commuters were hoping for a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express- especially for the long 887km stretch - railway officials have confirmed that the new service will be a chair car configuration, not a sleeper. The schedule and ticket pricing are yet to be announced. This will be the fourth Vande Bharat service from Nagpur after Bilaspur, Indore, and Secunderabad. The move is being welcomed by passengers who frequently travel to Pune for work, education, and family commitments. With festive seasons like Ganeshotsav, Dus-sehra, and Diwali approaching, the launch is seen as timely.

Also Read | Sleeper Vande Bharat from Ajni to Pune Coming Soon – All You Need to Know About Timings and Station Stops.

"The Nagpur-Pune corri-dor is one of the busiest passenger routes in Maharashtra, yet it remains heavily skewed in favor of road transport. Thousands of passengers rely on private buses, cabs, and personal vehicles due to limited, slow, and often fully-booked rail options. The aver-age train journey on the route currently takes 14 to 17 hours, while buses cover the same in 12 to 13 hours, albeit with less comfort," said Satish Yadav former ZRUCC member.

"By contrast, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to shave off significant travel time with semi-high-speed operation and limited halts. However, given the lack of sleeper coaches, some commuters question the comfort of sitting through such a long journey, even in premium seats," said Yadav.

Still, there is cautious optimism. "This could finally tilt the balance toward travelling by rail if the experience justifies the price," said Anand Sinha, a tech professional who frequently commutes between the two cities. The train also offers an opportunity for Indian Railways to regain its share in the Nagpur-Pune segment, currently dominated by road operators.