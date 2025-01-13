PM Narendra Modi to Launch ‘Mission Mausam’ and Release IMD Vision-2047 Document on January 14 at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in celebrations of the 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department on 14th January, at around 10:30 AM, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister will launch ‘Mission Mausam’ with the goal of making our country a ‘Weather-ready and Climate-smart’ nation. The Mission aims to achieve this by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers. It will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes and provide air quality data that will help strategize weather management and intervention in the long run.

Prime Minister will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management, and climate change mitigation.

To celebrate the 150th Foundation Day of IMD, a series of events, activities, and workshops have been organised to showcase IMD's achievements during the past 150 years, its role in making India climate-resilient, and demonstrate the role played by government institutions in providing various weather and climate services.