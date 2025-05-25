PM Narendra Modi To Launch Multiple Projects Worth Over Rs 77,000 Crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 26th and 27th May. He will travel to Dahod, where, at around 11:15 AM, he will dedicate a locomotive manufacturing plant to the nation and flag off an Electric Locomotive. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function.

The Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj, where, at around 4 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. He will also address a public function. Further, PM Modi will travel to Gandhinagar and on 27th May, at around 11 AM, he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat. He will flag off Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the gauge converted Katosan- Kalol section and flag off a freight train on it.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi. They also include projects for the Kandla port and multiple road, water, and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat.

Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by the then Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi with the aim of transforming Gujarat’s urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents. Marking 20 years of the Urban Development Year 2005, the Prime Minister will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat’s urban development plan and the State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to urban development, health and water supply. He will also dedicate more than 22,000 dwelling units under PMAY. He will also release funds of Rs 3,300 crore to urban local bodies in Gujarat under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.