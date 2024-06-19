PM Narendra Modi To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On June 20-21 To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21, 2024. On June 20, at around 6 p.m., the Prime Minister will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On June 21, at around 6:30 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on this occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter. The event "Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K" is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers from the region.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crore. These projects include improvements in road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and higher education infrastructure. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects such as the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the development of industrial estates, and the construction of six government degree colleges.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, worth Rs. 1,800 crore. This project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of J&K and will reach 300,000 households, covering 1.5 million beneficiaries.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 people appointed to government service. The foundation stone laying, inaugurations, and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2024, the Prime Minister will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. This year's event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," highlights the dual role of yoga in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.