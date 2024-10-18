PM Narendra Modi to Visit Russia From October 22 to 23 to Attend BRICS Summit 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22 to 23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and will attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues. The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, Russia.