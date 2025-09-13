PM Narendra Modi Travels by Road in Manipur After Helicopter Unable to Fly Due to Heavy Rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited riot-hit state Manipur on Saturday, September 13 after criticism from several opposition parties. PM Modi landed at Imphal airport in Manipur and was to board a helicopter to reach Churachandpur village. However, before boarding the chopper, heavy rains and rough weather forced him to travel by road to Churachandpur, a journey of about one and a half hours.

Ahead of his visit, several parts of Manipur, including Kangla Fort in Imphal and Churachandpur town, witnessed heavy rainfall and flooding. Despite the weather, the Prime Minister went ahead with his schedule and met internally displaced persons at Shanti Maidan in Churachandpur.

Churachandpur, Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Due to heavy rains, my helicopter could not land, so I decided to travel by road. And today, seeing the scenes along the road, my heart says that it was a blessing from God that my helicopter did not fly. Traveling by… pic.twitter.com/m8qbcr66Gf — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2025

Addressing a public meeting in the Kuki-dominated district on his first visit since the communal violence of May 2023, PM Modi said, "Due to heavy rains, my helicopter could not land, so I decided to travel by road. And today, seeing the scenes along the road, my heart says that it was a blessing from God that my helicopter did not fly. Traveling by road, witnessing the love and warmth shown by people of all ages, children and the elderly alike, carrying the tricolor along the way, is a moment I will never forget in my life..."

He further said the central government’s continuous peace efforts had led to talks between the two sides. Calling Manipur the land of courage and valour, PM assured, “Manipur is looking forward to a new sunrise. The people have chosen the path of peace. It is unfortunate that violence took place here. Today, I assure you that the Government of India is with you, and I am with you.”

Appealing to all groups and organisations to embrace peace, the Prime Minister emphasised that peace is essential for development. He added that the central government has significantly increased budgetary allocations for rail and road connectivity projects in the state, highlighting that since 2014, improving Manipur’s connectivity has been a key focus of his government.