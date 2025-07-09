PM Narendra Modi Tries His Hand at Playing Traditional Drums in Namibia (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia's capital, Windhoek, on Wednesday, July 9. He received a traditional welcome after landing at the Namibian airport in Windhoek, with drums being played and dances performed to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. This is PM Modi's first visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Also Read | PM Modi arrives in Namibia for first-ever visit, to hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah.

PM Modi also tried his hand at playing traditional musical instruments during his visit to Namibia's capital city. On his arrival in Windhoek on the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the folk artists. He walked towards the artist who was performing and tried playing traditional drums.

PM Modi Paly the Drums in Windhoek

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives traditional welcome on his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia



The PM tries his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums.



(video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/QnnoCeVLRx — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Earlier, PM Modi visited Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil and has now arrived in Namibia as the last leg of his five-nation visit. He will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the late Dr Sam Nujoma, and is expected to deliver an address at the Namibian Parliament.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister’s visit reiterates India’s multifaceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia.