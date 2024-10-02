PM Narendra Modi Unveils Four Compressed Bio-Gas Plants in Assam (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 2, kick-started the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam.

The event was part of a groundbreaking ceremony for several CBG plants across the country, which PM Modi presided over virtually from New Delhi, aimed at promoting a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

Prime Minister @narendramodi today virtually presided the ground breaking ceremony of four Compressed Bio-Gas plants of Assam. @OilIndiaLimited projects to come up at #Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar & Tinsukia. @mrigen_sarania@gmc_guwahati@airnewsalertspic.twitter.com/8ubWAudbkR — AIR News Guwahati (@airnews_ghy) October 2, 2024

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Birth Anniversary.

The key projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. Oil India Ltd, in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), plans to set up 25 CBG plants by 2024-25 through Public Sector Unit (PSU) investments or partnerships with private entrepreneurs, a company statement said.