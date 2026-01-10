PM Narendra Modi Witnesses Spectacular Drone Show at Somnath Temple in Gujarat (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening, January 10, attended a drone show event at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Along with PM Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present at the grand event.

PM Modi, before the drone show event, chaired a meeting of trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust and reviewed various aspects of infrastructure at the temple.

In Somnath this evening, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We reviewed various aspects relating to infrastructure upgradations in the temple complex and ways to make the pilgrimage to Somnath even more memorable. pic.twitter.com/q9WHJ2crsx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2026

Video of Drone Show at Somnath Mahadev Temple in Gujarat

The Prime Minister was seen holding a Lord Mahadev trishul with a damru in hand as devotees chanted "Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev" while fireworks illuminated the night sky as part of the Somnath “Swabhiman Parv”.

"Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," PM Modi said on X. In a subsequent post, he stated, “Jai Somnath! Today's welcome was very special.”

According to reports, the drone show, which was held near a temple complex has featured 3,000 drones and lasted around 15 minutes. The planned thematic formations include the depiction of Lord Shiva, as well as of a big ‘shivaling’.

The show also featured a depiction of PM Modi and a 3D replica of the Somnath Temple. The projected temple had a floating with of nearly 370 metres. The image of the Prime Minister formed mid-air using synchronised drone display vertically spanned around 280 metres, while the ‘shivaling’ extended about 330 metres.

The show was executed by BotLab, an IIT Delhi–incubated technology company that had previously organised drone displays for several landmark events, including in Ayodhya in January 2024 during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple.