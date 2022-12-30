PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben cremated in Gujarat

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was laid to rest in Gandhinagar this morning. PM Modi, who reached Gujarat early this morning, was seen performing the last rites. Heeraben Modi was 100. Informing about her death, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi, who was scheduled to launch the developmental projects in West Bengal, may join the events through video conferencing.Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Rahul Gandhi sent his love to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother, Heeraben, early this morning. "The news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," tweeted Mr Gandhi.