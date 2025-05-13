PM Narendra Modi’s Speech From Adampur Air Base Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Prime Minister’s Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has travelled to the Adampur Air Base station in Punjab on Tuesday, May 13, days after intense attacks from Pakistan with drones and missiles in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', which was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam deadly attack. PM Modi will interact with soldiers and security personnel stationed at the international border.

PM Modi informed on the social media platform as confirming his visit to AFS Adampur thumping their back for success of 'Operation Sindoor' “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” PM wrote on X while sharing photos in which he can be seen interacting with army and air force jawans.

When and Where to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Address?

PM Modi also shared more photos in which he can be seen addressing the Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers at AFS Adampur today. In the photos shared by the Prime Minister, it can be noticed that IAF aircraft were stationed beside them. A video of the speech of PM Modi will be released on the full speech he gave today on his official YouTube channel.

PM Modi's interaction with air warriors and soldiers at AFS Adampur will be broadcast live on the Narendra Modi YouTube channel.

Watch Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi’s Speech From Adampur Air Base

The prime minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.