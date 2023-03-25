PM paid floral tribute to the samadhi of M.Visvesvaraya in Chikkaballapur

With new visions, I have come to Karnataka. In Aajadi’s Amrit Mahotsav, our aim is to make India a developed Nation by 2047. People ask how we can achieve this vision in a short time period of 100 years. My reply is that this can be achieved through everyone’s efforts and participation. BJP is giving emphasis on every individual’s contribution. Social and Religious organizations’ role is very significant in all this. In the last 9 years, India has done tremendous efforts in the domain of Medicine.” This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering his speech at the inauguration of Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka today.

This was the seventh visit of PM Modi in the poll-bound Karnataka. He emphasized that to promote the regional languages nothing notable or worthy has been done. For the vote bank, some political parties played the filthy game of power and language. Political parties did not motivate poor people to make their careers, especially in the field of medicine, engineering, etc. The BJP government has given the opportunity for people to study medicine in regional languages. He said that people from deprived classes have been considered vote banks for a long period. Whereas, the BJP government has worked for the betterment of the poor.

PM Modi further said that in 2014 there were only 380 medical colleges that have rapidly grown to a significant number of 650 colleges today in India. In this regard, 40 medical colleges have started in such backward districts where development was just a dream. PM Modi said that in the last 9 years, medical seats have doubled. In the last couple of years, many reforms have been made in the medical field. Double-engine government is working in Karnataka. In Karnataka there are 70 medical colleges and the medical and research center inaugurated today in Chikkaballapur is one dedicated to our country’s new doctors. He said that the BJP is doing work for strengthening the women, children, and SHGs of our country. 10k + Aushadhi Janseva Centres have been started in India and 1000 centers have been initiated in Karnataka. In the budget, the government has made provisions to start 150 new nursing organizations. The PM highlighted the Aayushman Bharat scheme and said that the scheme has opened the doors of good hospitals for the poor. The medical facilities for expensive treatments of heart, dialysis, and other ailments have become accessible to the poor by the BJP government. The health centers opening in villages are giving special emphasis on rural women's breast cancer screening. In Karnataka over 9k health and wellness centers have been started. Karnataka’s double-engine government has given modern facilities and gadgets to ANM, ASHA, Nursing, and other medical workers of the state.

Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to M.Visvesvaraya’s grave at Chikkaballapur and said that Visvesvaraya did great efforts for farmers and innovations for people. He made engineering projects. In the end, PM Modi in a roadshow of BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra addressed a public gathering in Davangere.