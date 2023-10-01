PM participates in cleanliness drive with wrestler Ankit Baiyanpuria
New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on social media, of participating in a cleanliness drive with wrestler Ankit Baiyanpuriya.
"It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!" Modi said on X while posting the video.
In the video, the Prime Minister was seen wielding a broom and taking part in the "shramdaan".
In a post on X, he said, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachch and Swasth Bharat vibe!"
Earlier, he had asked citizens to devote an hour on October 1 towards cleanliness in their neighborhood, to commemorate Swachch Bharat campaign.
