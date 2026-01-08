PM SHRI initiative set to strengthen education system in Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu, Jan 8 A major step has been taken under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme to improve the condition of schools at the district level and enhance their overall appearance.

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, an amount of Rs 3,96,75,000 has been allocated to 27 selected schools for the financial year 2025–26 to provide basic facilities and create a child-friendly learning environment.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer Ambujya Pandey said that there are 28 PM SHRI schools in Palamu, but work is currently underway in 27 schools.

He added that funds will be released in two phases.

So far, a budget of more than Rs 3 crore has already been provided.

Several activities are planned under the scheme, and with the support of the district administration, efforts are being made to effectively implement them.

He also said that special focus is being given to the beautification of schools.

Steps are being taken to develop gardens, carry out proper repairs, and ensure that students get a pleasant and conducive environment for learning.

Ambujya Pandey told that the selection of schools is done at the district level, and this time seven to eight more schools will be selected.

The main objective of the scheme is to improve the quality of education in schools, strengthen infrastructure, and provide students with a modern and better learning environment.

He added that PM SHRI schools are to be developed as model educational institutions in the district.

Under the scheme, facilities such as smart classrooms, modern science laboratories, well-equipped libraries, digital learning resources, and improved playgrounds will be developed.

This will not only enhance the academic atmosphere but also promote the all-round development of students.

According to officials, the PM SHRI scheme will play a critical role in reducing the gap between government and private schools.

The PM SHRI scheme was launched in 2022 with the aim of developing more than 14,500 existing government schools across the country as model schools.

This transition would be done on the principles of the National Education Policy, 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor