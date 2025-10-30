PM SHRI row: Sivankutty lashes out at CPI leaders for 'crossing limits'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has launched a scathing attack on CPI leaders, accusing them of disrespectful conduct and "crossing limits" in their criticism over the PM SHRI school project controversy.

The minister's outburst marks a fresh flare-up within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), even after both parties announced a truce on the issue.

Sivankutty said CPI leader and State Food Minister G.R. Anil had publicly "insulted" him despite his courtesy visit to the party's state headquarters to brief CPI Secretary Binoy Viswam on why Kerala had initially agreed to join the Central government's PM SHRI scheme.

"I had called Anil before visiting the office. Yet, he made belittling remarks to the media, questioning even the principle of Cabinet responsibility," Sivankutty said.

"Anil spoke as if someone insignificant had walked into his office. That shows a lack of political culture," he added.

The minister also targeted CPI national executive member Prakash Babu for allegedly using "highly indecent" language against CPI(M) Politburo member M.A. Baby.

"On what basis did he call Baby helpless? He is our party's General Secretary. Such words are unacceptable," Sivankutty said.

He further criticised CPI-affiliated student bodies All India Students' Federation and All India Youth Federation for "overstepping all limits" by burning his effigy and staging protests outside his home twice.

"They even tried to portray me as communal. Those who did that have no idea of my political history," he remarked, adding that Viswam had later agreed the protests were wrong.

Sivankutty's criticism comes soon after Kerala decided to put the PM SHRI project on hold.

While the state has frozen further action, the final call now rests with the Centre. Reacting to the minister's remarks, G.R. Anil said he was "deeply surprised".

"We've known each other since our student days. I've never used offensive words about anyone, and I'm sure Sivankutty knows that," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor