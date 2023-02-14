PM SHRI Schools to showcase the implementation of NEP 2020 Says Education Ministry

Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India, PM SHRI schools, will be showcasing the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, shared highlights of the scheme in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The PM SHRI scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme, and by implementing NEP, it will emerge as an exemplary school. The duration of the scheme is from 2022–2023 to 2026–2027.

The PM SHRI scheme selects schools in three stages. On November 3, 2022, the PM SHRI schools' online portal was launched. On the online platform, schools can self-apply. "The selection of #PMSHRI has been followed by a transparent challenge method, wherein Schools have self-applied on the online portal," said the Ministry of Education.

The total cost of PM SHRI schools is Rs 27360 crore spread over a period of 5 years which includes a central share of Rs 18128 crore.

#PMSHRI schools will showcase the implementation of the #NEP2020 and emerge as exemplar schools over a period of time, and also offer leadership to other schools in the neighbourhood. The duration of scheme is from 2022-23 to 2026-27. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 13, 2023

The following are the highlights of PM SHRI schools, as per the government release: