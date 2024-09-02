PM speaks to Telangana, Andhra CMs; assures support for flood rescue, relief

Hyderabad, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over the phone and assured all required support from the Centre in tackling the flood situation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Prime Minister gave an assurance that helicopters which can carry out rescue and relief operations in adverse weather conditions would be sent to the state.

As he enquired about the rain and flood situation, the Chief Minister apprised him of the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in some districts. He apprised the Prime Minister of the measures taken by the state government to prevent loss of lives and inconvenience to people.

Revanth Reddy told him that Khammam district suffered the most due to heavy rains and floods.

According to the CMO, the Prime Minister praised the state administration for being alert to prevent loss of lives.

PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to enquire about the situation in the state in the wake of heavy rains and floods. He assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome this challenge.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all assistance to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in tackling the situation arising out of heavy rains and flash floods. He spoke to Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu separately over the phone and enquired about the situation in both states.

Revanth Reddy explained the damages caused by heavy rains and floods and told him that the state government is taking all precautions to prevent loss of lives.

Amit Shah assured him that the Centre would extend the required help. He said the Centre will provide assistance for relief measures in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Naidu spoke to the Union Home Secretary after receiving a call from Amit Shah and discussed the dispatch of emergency power boats for relief operations in flood-hit areas.

The Home Secretary told the Chief Minister that six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from other states would be sent immediately to Andhra Pradesh. Each NDRF team will comprise 25 members and will have four powerboats each. These teams will reach Vijayawada on Monday morning. The Home Secretary assured Naidu that 40 power boats will be sent to the state. Another four NDRF teams will also be rushed to the state. The Home Secretary also gave an assurance that six teams would be sent for relief operations.

