PM Surya Ghar achieves 24 pc of 1 crore rooftop solar system installation target

New Delhi, Dec 8 The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has reached a total of 23,96,497 household installations of rooftop solar systems, about 23.96 per cent of the target, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The scheme aims to cover one crore households in the residential sector with installation of rooftop solar systems by FY 2026-27.

It is a demand-driven scheme, wherein all residential consumers in the country having grid connected electricity connection of the local DISCOM can avail the benefits of the scheme by applying on the National Portal of the scheme.

“The scheme is progressing well and as on 03.12.2025, a total of 53,54,099 applications has been received on the National Portal and 19,17,698 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country covering 23,96,497 households,” said Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The coverage of 35 lakh households has been targeted for FY 2025-26 under the scheme and the government has taken several steps to accelerate the implementation of the scheme across the country.

These are online process from registration to disbursal of subsidy directly into the bank account of the residential consumer through National Portal; availability of collateral free loan from nationalized banks at concessional interest rate of repo-rate plus 50 bps – 6 per cent per annum for the present with tenure of 10 years; and a simplified regulatory approval process by waiving technical feasibility requirement and introducing auto load enhancement up to 10 kW.

According to the minister, net metering agreement has been made part of application in the National Portal and the process for registration of vendors has been simplified to ensure sufficient and qualified vendors are available.

Launched on February 13, 2024, the scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to provide rooftop solar systems to one crore households, providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

