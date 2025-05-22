PM Surya Ghar scheme saving hospitals from hefty electricity bills in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Dholpur, May 22 The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, is rapidly transforming lives in Rajasthan’s Dholpur by significantly reducing electricity costs for both households and institutions — including hospitals.

Residents in Dholpur, once burdened with electricity bills ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, are now reporting savings of up to 70 per cent on their monthly bills after installing rooftop solar panels under the scheme.

Among the beneficiaries is Nikhil Agarwal, a practising doctor who runs a local hospital.

Speaking to IANS, Agarwal shared his experience. "Earlier, our electricity bill was around Rs 10,000 every month due to the heavy use of ACs, fans, and lights. But after switching to solar energy through the PM Surya Ghar scheme, our bill has dropped to just Rs 2,500. This initiative has made a huge difference not only to our expenses but also to our peace of mind."

He added that without this scheme, managing such high power costs would have been a challenge for small and medium-scale institutions.

"It’s an excellent and eco-friendly initiative. Pollution is decreasing, and clean energy is being promoted. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for this thoughtful initiative," Agarwal said.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is not just helping households — it is bringing relief to hospitals, clinics, and public institutions that often struggle with high electricity consumption.

Touted as the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, the scheme was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, with the goal of bringing solar energy to 1 crore households by March 2027.

The plan includes a phased rollout — targeting 10 lakh installations by March 2025, 20 lakh by October 2025, and 40 lakh by March 2026. A key highlight of the initiative is a subsidy of up to 40 per cent on installation costs, making solar energy more affordable and accessible.

PM Surya Ghar scheme has achieved a historic milestone with 10 lakh homes now solar-powered as of March 10, 2025.

Through substantial subsidies, accessible financing options, and a focus on renewable energy, the initiative will not only provide free electricity to households but also contribute to significant savings for the government, reduced carbon emissions, and job creation.

The Model Solar Village initiative further supports rural areas in becoming energy self-reliant, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable development. This ambitious programme sets India on a path toward a greener, more energy-efficient future, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy.

