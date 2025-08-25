PM SVANidhi scheme empowers street vendors in Chamoli; over 600 beneficiaries improve livelihoods

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), Aug 25 Under the Prime Minister’s Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, affordable loans are provided to street vendors and small traders in cities to help them restart and expand their businesses. This initiative has greatly benefited those who earn their livelihood by selling goods on sidewalks and streets.

Even in the remote district of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, more than 600 people have availed of this scheme, leading to significant improvements in their economic conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM SVANidhi Scheme to support millions of small vendors and street sellers across the country by providing easy access to credit.

The scheme aims to boost their businesses and improve their quality of life.

Beneficiaries from the border district of Chamoli say they have particularly benefited from this scheme in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The municipal authorities identified eligible vendors and helped them avail the scheme’s benefits. As a result, their financial conditions have improved, and they are now earning a good income.

Shanti Prasad Nautiyal, a beneficiary, shared that the loan helped him revive his street vending business, which had suffered during the lockdown. He expressed gratitude to the Central Government for understanding the challenges faced by the poor and providing timely assistance to help them become economically stronger.

Dhani Ram, another beneficiary, echoed similar sentiments, saying the scheme brought a new ray of hope during difficult times and enabled him to stabilise his livelihood.

Baijayanti Devi, also benefiting from the scheme, said that the government’s support has been crucial in helping her sustain and grow her small business, allowing her to provide better for her family.

The PM SVANidhi Scheme continues to empower small vendors and street sellers in Chamoli and across India, promoting financial inclusion and self-reliance among some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

