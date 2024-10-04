PM to launch, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 64,580 crore during Maha visit

Mumbai, Oct 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his Maharashtra visit will launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 64,580 crore.

Of these projects, the Prime Minister will launch various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim and inaugurate the first phase of Metro 3 between BKC and Aarey Colony and lay the foundation stone for Thane Integral Ring Metro Ring project.

The Prime Minister will travel to Washim at around 11:15 A.M. to perform Darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi.

He will also pay tribute at Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

Later, he will launch several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore.

At around 4 P.M., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore at Thane.

Thereafter at around 6 P.M. from BKC Metro Station, he will flag off the Metro train scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR.

He will also undertake a ride in the Metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

In line with his commitment to empower farmers, the Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

With the 18th instalment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

Further, he will also launch the fifth instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore.

The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

Further, the Prime Minister will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase availability of sex sorted semen at affordable price to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose.

Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services.

With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age.

Further, he will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0. During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key Metro and road projects.

He will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line – 3 (Colaba-SEEPZ) worth around Rs 14,120 crore.

This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground. Mumbai Metro Line – 3 is a key public transport project that will improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs.

A fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore.

The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and two underground stations.

This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

The state Cabinet on Monday gave approval for its revised cost.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane worth around Rs 3,310 crore.

The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane. Further, he will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore.

The project comprises construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high rise administrative building of Thane Municipal Corporation will provide benefits to citizens of Thane by accommodating most Municipal offices at a centrally-located building.

