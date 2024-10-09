PM to launch multiple development projects in Maharashtra today

Mumbai, Oct 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra, through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.

Prime Minister Modi is also slated to lay the foundation stone of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, it aims to provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba.

In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, the Prime Minister will launch the operationalisation of 10 government medical colleges, located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane).

Besides enhancing the number of undergraduate and post-graduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people.

In line with his vision to position India as the "Skill Capital of the World", the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai. The institute, established under a Public-Private Partnership model, aims to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. It is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Central government.

The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.

Further, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), which will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others. It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor