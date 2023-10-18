PM to launch Pramod Mahajan rural skill development centres in Maha tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra on Thursday evening via video conferencing.

These Kendras are being established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra.

The Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to rural youth.

Each Kendra will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses.

The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under National Skill Development Council.

Establishment of these Kendras will help the region attain significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower, official sources said.

