PM to lay foundation stone for Bulk Drug Park to attract Rs 10,000 cr investment in Himachal

Una/Chamba, Oct 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Thursday his ninth visit to the state in the five years and second in almost a week to flag off Vande Bharat Express, lay the foundation stones of Bulk Drug Park that will attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

He will also lay foundation stones for two hydropower projects of nearly Rs 700 crore and launch Rs 3,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

