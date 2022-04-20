PM to lay foundation stone for electric locomotives unit in Gujarat's Dahod today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the manufacturing of 9,000 Horsepower (HP) electric locomotives at a railway production unit here in Dahod on Wednesday evening.

Dahod Workshop of Indian Railways is set to become a manufacturing unit for High Horsepower 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives by selecting a technological partner under 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' initiatives of the government through a bidding process.

An investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore is expected to produce 1,200 High Horsepower 9,000 HP locomotives, Indian Railways has stated.

"The first locomotive will turn out in early 2024. This project will boost Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme," said the Railways.

"These locomotives will play a vital role in revolutionizing the freight movement in the country," added the Railways.

These high horsepower locomotives will help to decongest the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains.

It will be capable to haul a load of 4,500-tonne cargo load at a maximum speed of 120 kmph. These locomotives will be a game-changer for the movement of cargo trains.

This new project would help in upgrading the technical skills of existing manpower through training and supervision by a technology partner.

It would help in the development of the region through 3,500 direct and 7,000 indirect employment generation.

The Dahod workshop will manufacture Broad Gauge electric locomotives for Indian Railways and Standard Gauge electric locomotives for the export market.

The locomotive will be manufactured with the use of green energy and will have green manufacturing tag. High Horsepower freight locomotives will improve haulage capacity and speed of freight trains and thereby de-congest the saturated tracks and also reduce the logistic cost.

Dahod is the main Railway Station on Delhi-Mumbai Route. Dahod Railway workshop was established in 1926 for a periodic overhaul of steam locomotives.

Spread over an area of 67.67 Acres with 16 acres of covered area, Dahod Workshop is presently engaged in activities like Periodic Overhaul (POH) of Wagons, Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMU) and Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU); repair and manufacturing of Wheels; Mid Term Rehabilitation of Locomotives; and Assembly and Periodic Overhaul of Tower Cars.

( With inputs from ANI )

