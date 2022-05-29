PM to release benefits under PM CARES for Children scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said that PM Modi will transfer scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.

"The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance," said the PMO in an official statement.

The government has launched pmcaresforchildren.in portal to register the children, who were orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for the children, said the PMO in the statement.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29 last year to support children who had lost both their parents or legal guardians or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

