PMAY(U) turns 10: Beneficiaries thank Centre for fulfilling dream of owning home

New Delhi, June 25 As the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), or PMAY(U), completes a decade since its launch in June 2015, beneficiaries across India — from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, Saharanpur and Mainpuri to Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur and Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur — are expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Union government for turning their long-cherished dream of homeownership into reality.

The scheme, aimed at providing affordable pucca houses to the urban poor, has not only improved living standards but also uplifted the dignity and morale of millions of Indians.

In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Kusum Gupta is one of the beneficiaries who have benefitted under PMAY(U). With a Rs 2.5 lakh financial aid disbursed in three installments, she was able to build her own house.

Recalling the challenges of her past life in a kutcha house and rented accommodation, she shared, “Earlier, the landlord would ask us to vacate anytime. We were always living in fear. But after hearing about the PMAY(U) forms being filled, I applied and started receiving financial assistance. Today, we live peacefully in our own home.”

She added, “Every month, we paid rent, lived under constant stress, and now it feels like a blessing. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We wish to see him in government again so more people can benefit.”

Another resident, Rajwati, echoes similar sentiments.

“We have availed almost every government scheme — Ayushman Card, gas cylinder, and now a house,” she said.

She underwent free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat and now lives in a pucca home built under PMAY.

“There were constant fights in rented houses. But now we live under our own roof peacefully. It feels like a new life,” she added.

In Ballia, Bechan, a resident of Rajput Nevri Bhrigu Ashram, is all praise for the PMAY(U) scheme. Three years ago, he moved from a thatched roof to a pucca house, thanks to the financial assistance provided under the scheme.

“It’s a brilliant initiative by the Prime Minister. We’re benefitting from every scheme he has introduced,” he said.

Parvati Devi, another resident of the same locality, shared the same gratitude.

“Earlier, monsoons were a nightmare. Now we live securely,” she said.

In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, the government’s inclusive approach has ensured that the PMAY(U) benefits reach everyone — regardless of caste, creed or social background. People who once lived in mud huts now reside in stable, pucca homes.

“I want to thank the Modi government for this wonderful scheme. It has helped me fulfil my lifelong dream of owning a house,” said Ian Bite, a local beneficiary.

In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, the scheme has brought transformational change. Bagicha Nagar Panchayat residents, including Sunil Ram, Budheshwar Sahu, Savitri Bai, and Phulsai Baiga, now live in pucca homes, replacing their vulnerable kutcha shelters.

“The rainy season used to bring floods inside our homes. It was a struggle to keep even basic belongings safe,” said Gutaram, who earlier lived in a straw and mud hut.

“Now, with a proper concrete house, it feels like a dream come true. We are finally living with dignity.”

Residents have noted that their overall quality of life — including health, safety, and educational opportunities for children — have significantly improved.

Similarly, Burhanpur district has also undergone a visible transformation under PMAY(U). Once dotted with slums and makeshift dwellings, the city now boasts structured colonies with over 1,470 pucca homes built in Chinchala Mohalla, Ward No. 48 of Lalbagh area.

“During monsoons, our home used to flood, walls would stay damp, and children couldn’t even study properly. Now, life is much more stable,” said a local resident

The scheme's participatory model allowed beneficiaries to be involved in building their own homes. This fostered a sense of ownership and pride, especially among women who took an active role in the process.

“PMAY has not just given us homes, it has given us self-respect,” said Vinayak Shivhare, a beneficiary.

“Earlier, we had so many problems, but now we have a place we can call our own.”

Another beneficiary, Bharat Rajpur said, “This scheme has truly fulfilled our dreams. Thank you, PM Modi.”

On June 18, during the third meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Secretary Srinivas Katikithala from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Centre approved the construction of 2.35 lakh houses under PMAY-U 2.0.

Implemented through four verticals — Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) — PMAY-U 2.0 aims to deliver an additional 1 crore homes to urban families. Of these, the houses sanctioned in the recent CSMC meeting fall under BLC and AHP.

So far, 7.09 lakh homes have been approved under PMAY-U 2.0. The scheme provides up to Rs 2.5 lakh central assistance per housing unit. Only those families that do not own a pucca house anywhere in India are eligible to benefit.

With more than 93.19 lakh homes already constructed under the original PMAY(U), the introduction of PMAY-U 2.0 is set to widen the net, especially for families in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories.

Since its launch in 2015, PMAY(U) has transformed the urban housing landscape of India. More than just a real estate initiative, the scheme is seen as a social revolution that offers not only physical infrastructure but also restores dignity and improves socio-economic conditions.

The direct participation model has enabled citizens to be co-creators of their homes, fostering self-reliance. Women, especially, have emerged as key stakeholders—many properties are registered in their names, reinforcing gender empowerment.

As the scheme enters its next phase with PMAY-U 2.0, millions more await the joy of homeownership.

For families across India, the PMAY(U) has been more than just a housing scheme, it is a ladder to stability, security, and dignity. From escaping the indignity of rented houses and makeshift huts to owning a safe, clean, and concrete home, the journey has been transformative.

