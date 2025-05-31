PMEGP helps Bihar youth launch two businesses, inspires others to fight unemployment

Bhagalpur, May 31 The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has emerged as a transformative initiative for Rajeev Pradeep, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, enabling him to launch two successful businesses with a loan of Rs 30 lakh.

His journey reflects how the flagship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating sustainable livelihoods and curbing unemployment across the country.

With support from this initiative, Rajeev Pradeep set up two ventures -- one focussed on manufacturing concrete products, and the other producing tofu.

In his concrete manufacturing unit, Pradeep produces items such as paver blocks, checker tiles, concrete benches, bridge blocks, ventilation components, and cover blocks.

Simultaneously, he has entered the food processing sector by launching a tofu (soya paneer) production business, which he sees as a sector with significant growth potential.

Pradeep credits PMEGP as a vital employment generator for both urban and rural youth. Expressing his gratitude, he told IANS, "Prime Minister Modi has stated that we need to become self-reliant by reducing our reliance on foreign goods. In this context, the PMEGP scheme is a significant benefit for society. Additionally, the government's industry department and banks are providing valuable support. I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi for implementing this scheme."

Encouraging broader awareness of such beneficial programmes, Pradeep urged socially influential individuals to help spread information about PMEGP among unemployed youth and their families. According to him, greater participation in the scheme could help reduce migration and joblessness in Bihar.

"People should know about PMEGP. They can easily get information about the schemes from the Department of Industries. The youth should generate employment through this. This will also resolve the issue of migration and will help a lot of people who are struggling to find jobs. All this has been possible because of the Prime Minister," he added.

The PMEGP is a credit-linked subsidy scheme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities by establishing micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector.

It is implemented nationally by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), while at the state level, it is carried out through State KVIC Directorates, Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs), District Industries Centres (DICs), and partner banks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor