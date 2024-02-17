PMK demands White Paper from DMK Govt on number of jobs provided in 3 years of its rule

Chennai, Feb 17 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, on Saturday called upon the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, to reveal the number of jobs it has provided in the three years since it assumed office in May 2021.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ramadoss demanded that the state government release a White Paper giving details of jobs provided in each department and also how many permanent jobs had been given.

Ramadoss said that the White Paper should also include TN Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitments as well as employment created through establishment of new industries in the state.

The PMK leader, who is also a former Union Health Minister, called upon the Stalin Government to explain the measures it is planning to take to fulfill its poll promises of filling 3 lakh vacancies, creating 2 lakh jobs, and of providing permanent work orders to temporary employees.

Ramadoss’ statement came a day after Stalin stated in the Legislative Assembly that his government had been creating employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

