PMK founder S Ramadoss rejects Anbumani’s NDA talks, says will decide on alliance

Chennai, Jan 8 A day after PMK Anbumani Ramadoss announced that his party would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the AIADMK, Pattali Makkal Katchi. founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday (January 8) strongly rejected the move, terming the talks “illegal” and unauthorised.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram village in Villupuram district, Ramadoss asserted that he alone was empowered to negotiate and finalise electoral alliances on behalf of the PMK.

He described reports of Anbumani holding seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK for the NDA as a “mockery” and claimed that such actions amounted to contempt of court, given the ongoing internal dispute within the party.

“As far as the PMK is concerned, the party cadres are with me,” Ramadoss said.

He alleged that a small section of leaders who had been nurtured by him within the party had crossed over to the other side for monetary considerations.

Reiterating his authority, he said he had been formally authorised by both the General Council and the Executive Council of the PMK to take decisions related to electoral alliances.

The PMK founder launched a sharp attack on his estranged son, claiming that the majority of party workers and the public had understood what he called Anbumani’s “betrayal”.

“People will not vote for a person who has betrayed his own father,” he remarked, underscoring the deepening rift within the party’s first family.

Ramadoss further stated that the PMK, under his leadership, would independently hold alliance talks and that the alliance in which the party eventually becomes a constituent would go on to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that the party’s internal rules clearly vest the authority to decide alliances solely with the founder.

Referring specifically to reports of the AIADMK finalising seat-sharing arrangements with Anbumani, Ramadoss said the PMK would first consult its senior leaders and functionaries. Their views would be taken into account before arriving at a final decision.

He added that the party would announce its official alliance position within the next few days, signalling that the PMK’s electoral strategy for 2026 remains very much open and contested.

