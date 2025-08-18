PMK hails Radhakrishnan as ‘right choice’ for VC

Chennai, Aug 18 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday extended strong support to National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice Presidential nominee, C.P. Radhakrishnan, describing him as the “right choice” for the country’s second-highest constitutional office.

Anbumani said Radhakrishnan’s long and distinguished public career, along with his administrative experience, made him uniquely suited for the post.

“C.P. Radhakrishnan has served with dignity and dedication as the Governor of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and has also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Puducherry. His tenure in these key positions reflected his deep commitment to the federal spirit and constitutional values,” the PMK leader observed.

Tracing his political journey, Anbumani noted that Radhakrishnan had made significant contributions to public life not only as a two-time Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu but also in various institutional roles.

“His work in the National Coir Board stands out, where he provided meaningful inputs to boost rural livelihoods and empower traditional industries,” he said.

Highlighting his strong rapport with top national leaders, the PMK president said

that Radhakrishnan always enjoyed the trust and confidence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party stalwarts, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran leader L.K. Advani.

“His long-standing association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a testament to his credibility, integrity, and ability to work within a team while serving national interests,” Anbumani added.

Anbumani also pointed out that Radhakrishnan represented the aspirations of Tamil Nadu on the national stage for several decades.

“His elevation to the Vice Presidency would be a moment of pride for Tamil Nadu and will give voice to the state at the highest levels of the Union government,” he said.

Extending full backing on behalf of the PMK, he urged members of Parliament from across political lines to support Radhakrishnan’s candidature in the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

“He is an able administrator, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a leader rooted in values. His election will strengthen our democracy,” Anbumani remarked.

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9.

