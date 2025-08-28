PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss seeks ₹5,000 monthly relief for workers hit by US tariff hike

Chennai, Aug 28 Warning of massive job losses in Tamil Nadu due to the steep tariff hike imposed by the United States on Indian exports, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged both the state and central governments to announce urgent relief measures for the affected workers and industries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Anbumani said that the tariff hike would severely impact the state’s textile sector concentrated in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, the leather industries in Vellore and adjoining regions, and the shrimp export sector along the coastal belt.

He cautioned that thousands of workers in these industries faced the imminent threat of unemployment, which could trigger a chain reaction of social and economic distress.

“Beyond the direct impact on exports, the secondary and tertiary level effects will be even more serious. Families that lose their livelihoods will be pushed into poverty, and poverty-induced crimes are bound to increase. This is not just an economic crisis but also a looming social crisis for Tamil Nadu,” Anbumani warned.

Calling for immediate state intervention, he requested the Tamil Nadu government to provide a monthly relief of Rs 5,000 to each affected family until the situation stabilises.

Such support, he argued, would help thousands of households cope with the sudden shock caused by the tariff hike.

At the national level, the PMK leader urged the Union government to step in with policy and financial support for the industries.

“The government must provide relief and incentives to textile, leather and seafood exporters similar to the packages that were extended during the 2008 global recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Banks should be instructed to grant moratoriums on loan repayments and interest charges must be waived off to prevent mass closures of firms,” he said.

Anbumani added that while it may not be possible to fully ward off the impact of the American tariff decision, decisive measures by both the Centre and state could help cushion the blow and safeguard lakhs of workers from falling into destitution.

