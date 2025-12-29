PMK leader Dr Ramadoss says alliance decision soon, launches sharp attack on son Anbumani

Chennai, Dec 29 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) witnessed high political drama on Monday as party founder Dr S. Ramadoss announced that a crucial decision on the party’s electoral alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be taken soon, while launching a scathing attack on his son and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss amid deepening internal rifts.

Addressing party cadres after PMK‘s Executive Committee meeting, Ramadoss said 27 resolutions were adopted during the session as he noted that the year-end meeting traditionally serves as a platform to assess the party’s direction and future course.

"The discussions reflected the true sentiments of the cadre. Everyone spoke openly about how the party should move forward," he said.

Referring to mounting curiosity over the party’s alliance strategy for the upcoming elections, Ramadoss said the responsibility of taking that decision rested with him.

"You have given me that responsibility. I will take a decision that ensures victory. We will form a strong and successful alliance, and we will secure the 10.5 per cent reservation that our people have been fighting for," he asserted.

The veteran leader grew emotional while speaking about internal divisions within the party. "The very person whom I nurtured, guided and trusted has turned against me,” he said, referring to his son, Anbumani Ramadoss.

Recounting a deeply personal moment, Ramadoss said he once dreamt of his late mother asking him why he was crying. "I told her that the one I raised is now hurting me," he said, visibly moved.

He alleged that certain sections within the party were deliberately undermining senior leaders, including veteran leader G.K. Mani.

"I have worked for decades to build this movement. Yet today, I am being attacked from within," he said.

Asserting his authority, Ramadoss claimed overwhelming support from the party cadre. "Ninety-five per cent of the workers are with me. A small group may hold flashy meetings and spend money, but the people will give them their answer in the election," he said.

In conclusion, Ramadoss reiterated his resolve to lead the party forward. "The people of Tamil Nadu are my family. I will not betray their trust. The final decision will be taken in their interest," he said.

