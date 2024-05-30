PMK leader urges TN govt to approach SC for banning online Rummy, Poker

Chennai, May 30 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has asked the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court for banning online Rummy and Poker games.

In a post on X, the PMK leader said that a youth worker committed suicide after he lost money while playing online gambling.

Madras High Court on November 29, 2023, refused to strike down the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 in its entirety.

The PMK leader in his appeal to the Tamil Nadu government said that since the verdict of the Madras High Court, at least 12 people have ended their lives in the state in connection with online gambling.

“Only in the last month, six people have committed suicide after losing their money,” the PMK leader said.

Anbumani Ramadoss said that the state government should approach the Supreme Court and added that immediate steps must be taken regarding online gambling as several innocent lives are lost due to traps through online gambling.

