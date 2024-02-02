PMK likely to contest against DMK in LS polls

Chennai, Feb 2 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political arm of the Vanniyar community of Tamil Nadu is likely to be part of an alliance that is opposed to the ruling DMK.

The party general council has passed a resolution authorising the party founder, S. Ramdoss to take a decision on the same.

During the party general body there was a scathing attack on the DMK government and many speakers spoke against delaying the 10.5 per cent internal reservations for the Vanniyar community.

While the meeting did not pass a resolution on the alliance the party should choose, there were indications that the party was inclined for an alliance with either AIADMK or the BJP.

Sources said that Anbumani Ramadoss has been taking initiatives for a patch up between BJP and AIADMK.

It may be noted that Anbumani was a Union Health Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and was having excellent personal relationships with senior leaders of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that he has held meetings with BJP leadership in New Delhi for an alliance with the BJP and has assured of PMK joining the alliance.

An alliance between PMK, AIADMK and BJP may get them 18 seats from the state which will be a major boost to the BJP’s ambitions of NDA getting 50 seats from South India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor