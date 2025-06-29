PMK MLA alleges threat to lives of party functionaries supporting Dr Ramadoss

Chennai, June 29 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA R. Arul on Sunday alleged that there is a threat to the lives of several party functionaries, including him, for expressing support for party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss.

Addressing the media here, Arul, who represents Salem West, responded to allegations made by former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss against his father and party founder.

Anbumani Ramdoss had claimed that Dr. Ramadoss had been acting irrationally for the past five years and behaving like a child, giving party posts to individuals with criminal records and even roadside vendors.

Countering the allegations, Arul said: "If that were true, Dr. Ramadoss made Anbumani the party President three years ago. How can that appointment be valid if he was supposedly acting like a child?"

He further said that for the past two years, Dr Ramadoss has not left his residence in Thailapuram due to these tensions.

"We cannot tolerate the disrespect shown to Dr Ramadoss. Disrespecting him is like disrespecting working-class people,” Arul said. He added that while party functionaries may stand with Anbumani Ramadoss, the Vanniyar community, backward classes, and minorities remain firmly behind Dr Ramadoss.

Arul outlined Dr. Ramadoss’s contributions to the party, noting that he had elevated ordinary people to positions such as Union Ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

"When the PMK was founded, Anbumani was just 21 years old. Dr Ramadoss brought him into the party leadership. The current honorary President, G.K. Mani, even stepped aside to give Anbumani the President’s post. But now a gang on social media is targeting Mani and other senior leaders," he said.

Arul urged Anbumani Ramadoss to listen to his father’s advice, stating: "Anbumani is a good person, but he is under the wrong guidance of a few people."

He also pointed out that PMK has faced setbacks for the past 15 years and that Makkal TV, the party’s television channel, has not shown Dr Ramadoss for the past six months.

"We are not against Anbumani. He is the future of PMK. But we are speaking out now because he is criticising Dr Ramadoss. People will judge between the sacrifices of Dr Ramadoss and Anbumani. Ultimately, Dr Ramadoss will always act in the best interests of the people and the party," Arul said.

