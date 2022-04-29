PMK MLA raises concerns over Perungudi dump yard fire in TN Assembly

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president, GK Mani moved a calling attention motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly on the Perungudi dump yard fire incident in the outskirts of Chennai.

A major fire broke out at Perungudi dump yard on Wednesday afternoon.

"This year there is a severe summer. State government should release a policy on environmental safety," Mani said.

Speaking on the present situation of fire at the dump yard, DMK MLA S Aravindramesh said, "Fire tenders and officials are on continuous duty. Now the fire is under control."

"Two sky lifts, 11 fire tenders and 300 lorries were used in dousing the flames. The fire had spread across 10 acres of land and now there is only smoke that too only on 1 acre of land", he added.

AIADMK MLA SP Velumani urged the state government for a police patrol to monitor the dump yard at regular intervals.

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru said, "By tomorrow fire and smoke will be doused in Perungudi dump yard."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor