PMK removes Anbumani Ramadoss from party, reinstates Dr Ramadoss as party leader

Chennai, Dec 29 In a major political development within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the party’s Executive Committee and General Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution removing Anbumani Ramadoss from the party’s leadership and restoring founder Dr S. Ramadoss as the supreme leader of the organisation.

The crucial meeting is being held in Salem under the leadership of Dr Ramadoss, amid growing internal differences within the party.

The gathering marked a turning point in PMK’s internal power structure, with the party formally acknowledging Dr Ramadoss as its undisputed leader and vesting him with full authority over organisational and electoral decisions.

Addressing party functionaries, Dr Ramadoss stated that the dual leadership structure -- under which both he and his son Anbumani Ramadoss functioned simultaneously -- had created confusion within the party. He asserted that a clear and unified leadership was necessary to strengthen the party and prepare it for upcoming political challenges.

The Executive and the General Council unanimously endorsed this view, passing a resolution to empower Dr Ramadoss to take all key decisions, including alliance formation and candidate selection for upcoming elections.

The meeting also witnessed a significant organisational shake-up. A resolution was passed removing Anbumani Ramadoss from the party, marking a decisive break in the long-standing internal rift.

In addition, Soumya Anbumani was removed from her position as the leader of the Green Homeland (Pachai Thayagam) wing of the party.

In her place, Dr Ramadoss’ elder daughter, Srikanti, was appointed as the new head of the environmental wing.

Party leaders stated that these decisions were taken to restore discipline, unity, and clarity of leadership within the PMK. They emphasised that the party would now move forward under the guidance of its founder, focusing on organisational strengthening and political strategy ahead of future elections.

The developments mark a significant turning point in the history of the PMK, signalling the consolidation of power around its founder and the end of internal dual leadership that had dominated party affairs in recent years.

