PMK to announce election alliance in TN on Dec 30, says founder Ramadoss

Chennai, Nov 25 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will announce its poll alliance on December 30, party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said on Tuesday, following a high-level party meeting convened at Thailampuram Estate in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

The meeting took place amid internal rumblings within the party, with sections of administrators reportedly aligning themselves separately with Dr. Ramadoss and party President Anbumani Ramadoss.

Despite the undercurrent of factional tensions, the Villupuram meeting saw the participation of the party's full organisational machinery.

PMK honourary President G.K. Mani, former party president T. Thirumavalavan (Thirun), party's General Secretary Murali Shankar, MLA Arul, headquarters Secretary Anbazhagan, senior state administrators, district secretaries, and key district-level leaders were present for the crucial discussions.

According to sources, Dr. Ramadoss chaired the meeting and held extensive deliberations with district secretaries and functionaries on two core questions -- which party the PMK should align with in the upcoming elections, and which constituencies the party should contest.

It may be noted that the PMK was part of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and in the 2021 state Assembly polls.

The PMK founder reportedly sought the views of district leaders before preparing the framework for final decision-making.

After the meeting, Dr. Ramadoss addressed the media and announced that a General Committee meeting would be held on December 30 at Thalaivasal in Attur of Salem district.

"The General Committee will meet to discuss the alliance strategy. A final decision will be taken based on consultations with the party executives during the meeting," he said.

He also added that the PMK would organise a statewide protest on December 12 against the Tamil Nadu government for failing to conduct a caste-based census.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of ignoring long-standing demands for updated caste data, Dr. Ramadoss said the PMK would intensify its agitation until the state commits to carrying out the enumeration.

The developments come at a politically sensitive moment for the PMK.

With Lok Sabha elections nearing and major alliances in Tamil Nadu still fluid, the party's stance is being closely watched.

The internal divisions between loyalists of Dr. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss have added a layer of uncertainty, making the upcoming General Committee meeting critical for the party's electoral direction.

As both national and regional fronts attempt to woo the influential Vanniyar-based party, the December 30 announcement is expected to play a significant role in shaping Tamil Nadu's pre-poll landscape.

