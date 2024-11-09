PMK urges TN govt to ensure continuous fertiliser supply for Samba paddy cultivation

Chennai, Nov 9 Anbumani Ramadoss, the state president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and former Union Minister, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure a regular supply of fertilisers for Samba paddy farmers.

In a statement on Saturday, Ramadoss highlighted that farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Delta region are facing difficulties due to a shortage of fertilisers.

He emphasised that essential fertilisers such as urea and potash are unavailable even in local shops, causing distress among Samba paddy cultivators in districts like Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Ramadoss also noted that some private stores with fertiliser stock are reportedly charging over 25 per cent above the standard prices for urea and potash.

The PMK leader pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Cooperatives, S. Periyakaruppan, recently claimed the state’s cooperative societies have significant stocks—32,755 tonnes of urea, 13,773 tonnes of potash, 16,792 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and 22,866 tonnes of complex fertilisers.

“If the minister’s statement is accurate, why are farmers still suffering from a lack of fertilizers for Samba cultivation,” Ramadoss questioned.

He called on the state government to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers for Samba paddy farmers, who recently experienced a reduced yield during the Kuruvai paddy season, with cultivation area dropping by about 1.7 lakh acres.

Farmers were hopeful for a good Samba crop this season, but the shortage of essential fertilisers, including urea, potash, and DAP, has dampened their optimism.

Farmers in several Delta districts have also complained that private sellers are pressuring them to buy additional products, such as pesticides, along with fertilisers.

They urged authorities to increase fertiliser allocations to prevent exploitation by private traders.

Samba paddy cultivation has already commenced in the Delta districts, and plants that are now 25-30 days old require urea, potash, and DAP.

C. Palani, a farmer from Anthanallur block, shared his frustration, stating: “Private traders are exploiting us, and the fertiliser shortage is the main reason they’re forcing us to buy unnecessary items like costly pesticides.”

Official sources said that delays in fertiliser shipments caused by Cyclone Dana have now been resolved, and regular shipments have started arriving in Tamil Nadu.

