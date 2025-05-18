PMK's Ramadoss urges action against Periyar University Vice Chancellor

Chennai, May 18 PMK founder leader Dr S. Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action against Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan, accusing him of taking retaliatory action against faculty members who exposed alleged irregularities.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ramadoss said, “Even as Vice Chancellor Jagannathan is set to retire in two days, he continues to punish faculty members who earlier flagged his misdeeds. The state government is watching silently without taking any corrective steps.”

He specifically referred to the case of Assistant Professor Vaidhyanathan from the Department of Economics, who also serves as the president of the university’s professors’ association. A few months ago, Vaidhyanathan reportedly wrote to the state government questioning the appointment of the university’s registrar by the Vice Chancellor. The professor cited a government circular that prohibits VCs whose tenure ends within a year from making such appointments.

Following media reports on the letter, the Vice Chancellor allegedly retaliated by suspending Vaidhyanathan through the Registrar. “This suspension order was clearly intended to intimidate the professor and is in violation of existing High Court directives,” Ramadoss claimed.

With Jagannathan due to retire on Monday, Ramadoss demanded that the state government prevent any further “vindictive actions” during his final days in office.

He further alleged that the Vice Chancellor is attempting to secure his post-retirement influence by inducting a few of his loyalists into the University’s administrative council.

“The government itself has accused the Vice Chancellor of corruption. Under the new University Act, the state has the authority to act against him,” Ramadoss said, urging the government to revoke Vaidhyanathan’s suspension and initiate appropriate proceedings against Jagannathan.

“The government must not remain a mute spectator,” he said.

It may be noted that Ramadoss, the founder leader of PMK, has been taking up major issues against the state government. The present issue, which the veteran leader has taken up against the Vice Chancellor, is part of his move to mobilise his party cadres in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections

