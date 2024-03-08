PMLA case: Delhi HC dismisses Supertech Chairman's default bail plea

New Delhi, March 8 The Delhi High Court has dismissed the default bail plea of Supertech Group Chairman, R.K. Arora, who was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Arora had challenged the trial court's order denying him default bail. He had contended that the investigation was incomplete at the time of filing the prosecution complaint, as the charge sheet lacked a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned another individual in connection with the case after filing the complaint.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri dismissed these arguments, noting that the ED had submitted necessary documents for expert opinion from the FSL, and the preparation of the FSL report was beyond the agency's control.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of Patiala House Courts had, on February 16, extended Arora's interim bail on health grounds for 30 days.

On January 24, the court dismissed the regular bail plea of Arora, and on January 31, Justice Ohri sought the ED's response to Arora's plea challenging the denial of bail.

The trial court, on September 26, 2003, took cognisance of the charge sheet against Arora and dismissed his application, observing that the ED had completed the investigation against the accused.

Arrested on June 27 last year after the ED re-attached properties worth Rs 40 crore belonging to him in this matter, Arora had said that he was arrested without being informed about the grounds of arrest. The court, however, rejected his claim, noting that the probe agency complied with the relevant provisions of law.

The probe agency had, on August 24, filed the charge sheet against Arora and eight others in the matter. Arora has been accused of defrauding at least 670 homebuyers of Rs 164 crore.

