PMLA case involving M3M group, directors: ED chargesheet says Ireo Group Received Rs 8,300cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in its supplementary charge sheet filed against M3M and its directors that Ireo Private Limited, Gurugram, and other Ireo Group companies received Rs 8,300 crore by way of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and equity shares / FCDs from a Mauritius-based firm, namely Ireo Fund.

The ED charge sheet, accessed by IANS, has revealed startling information.

The ED has claimed that Ireo Group transferred Rs 1,777.48 crores outside India during 2011 to 2021 under the cover of buy-back of shares on the instructions of Lalit Goyal, in contravention of the FDI Policy.

"Lalit Goyal is the authorised signatory of Ireo Management-I Ltd. Mauritius, Ireo Management-II Ltd. Mauritius, which are Mauritius-based companies and are controlling companies of IREO Group of companies in India," the ED has alleged.

The ED probe has revealed that Global Estate, Delhi, is a partnership firm with a 95 per cent shareholding of Lalit Goyal and the remaining 5 per cent with his wife.

This firm purchased parcels of land in Gurugram out of the diverted funds from IREO Group of companies.

The firm has round-tripped crores of rupees with IREO Group in its bank accounts without proper supporting documentation.

"In another account, it has received a sum of Rs 23 crore, but the outgo is only Rs 2.5 crore in the IREO Group of companies. The registered address of Global Estate was found to be the residence of his family members (parents on the ground floor & brother's family on the 1st floor). Also, the residents of the house denied any knowledge of the business/functioning of the companies registered at their address and in which they had been Directors. They submitted that all these companies were managed by Lalit Goyal," the ED chargesheet read.

The ED has also said that Goyal, during his stay in India, used to regularly sit in the IREO corporate office situated in Gurugram despite leaving its directorship in 2012.

He used to finalise all strategic decisions, land deals, decide unaccounted cash components, and direct current directors/employees for further utilization of funds.

"Goyal is the key person in India for the operations of Ireo Group of Companies, which used to function in India through a set of multiple operating companies and land owning companies. The Ireo Group remitted funds to offshore companies located in Mauritius & other places through buy-back/purchase, redemption of equity, FCCDs, etc. The accounting team of the Group processed said remittances upon receipt of decisions from the Corporate Planning Team, which used to decide after necessary discussions and approval of Lalit Goyal, Anurag Bhargava," the chargesheet stated.

The ED arrested special Judge Sudhir Parmar in the matter on Thursday.

The ED had earlier arrested M3M's directors Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal.

The ED also arrested Ajay Parmar, the nephew of the judge in the matter.

