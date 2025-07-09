PMO Mourns Gujarat Bridge Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Compensation For Victims Families

Nine people were killed and several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar (Mahi) River after a section of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge, which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way during peak morning traffic hours. According to initial reports, four vehicles, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van, were crossing the bridge when it suddenly crumbled.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the entire episode. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured. The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X; “The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The… pic.twitter.com/Ya9V0B81hr — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2025

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and initiated a probe into the cause of the collapse.Locals allege that the bridge, a key artery linking Central Gujarat to Saurashtra and vital for commuters between Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar, had long been neglected by the administration.Senior Congress leader Amit Chavda posted on social media: "The main Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts has collapsed. Many vehicles have fallen into the river, and major casualties are feared. The administration must immediately carry out rescue operations and arrange alternate routes for traffic."