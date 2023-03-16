PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline on Mar 18
By IANS | Published: March 16, 2023 08:33 PM 2023-03-16T20:33:03+5:30 2023-03-16T20:45:15+5:30
New Delhi, March 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship diesel pipeline on March 18, via video-conference.
This is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, has been borne by the Indian government under grant assistance.
The pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of diesel, which will be initially supplied to seven districts of northern Bangladesh.
